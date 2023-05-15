 
Monday May 15, 2023
Trot singer Haesoo, 29, dies by suicide

Monday May 15, 2023

Trot singer Haesoo found dead in apartment
Trot singer Haesoo has reportedly passed way at the age of 29; leaving behind a suicide note behind.

On May 15th, a media outlet reported that they got informed by the organizers that the singer, who was scheduled to perfom at the Gwanjumyeon People's Day event in Wanju Gun, Jeollabuk-do on May 20th, had passed away.

On May 13, the South Korean Police reported that they had found a corpse of a female trot singer in her 30’s along with a suicide note in an apartment complex. The police did not find any evidence of foul play in the case and declared it a suicide as the singer had also left a note.

It is suspected that the corpse found was Haesoo because of her link with trot music. What added more fuel to the rumour of her death was the fact that her comment section of her very active Instagram account was turned off on May 14.

The singer remained very interactive on her social media accounts and engaged with her fans on a daily basis.

Haesoo was born in 1993 and majored in Pansori, a type of Korean traditional music, at the Korea National University of Arts.

However, she later found her passion in trot after following the music of artist Joo Hyun Mi. She released her debut album called My life, Me in 2019.

The trot singer actively participated in music shows including, Gayo Stage, Morning Yard, The Trot Show, How Do You Play, and KBS TV2’s Lunar New Year special in January 2023.

