Lupita Nyong’o reveals stunning new buzzcut on Instagram

Lupita Nyong’o debuts new shaven head look on Instagram, along with an "application" to join the Dora Milaje.

The actress has previously shared her hair journey on Instagram, including a video of her boyfriend helping her remove one of her previous hairstyles.

Lupita Nyong'o, the Kenyan-Mexican actress known for her roles in 12 Years a Slave, Black Panther, and Us, will be seen next in the spinoff movie A Quiet Place: Day One.

The film, directed by Michael Sarnoski, is the next installment in the horror franchise and is set for release on March 8, 2024.

The story's details are being kept a secret, but the original idea for the film comes from John Krasinski, who directed and co-starred in the first two A Quiet Place movies with Emily Blunt.