Prince William, Kate Middleton screamed 'look at me' with 'Hollywood style' coronation clip

Prince William and Kate Middleton are being called out for their 'Hollywood style' coronation video.

The Prince and Princess of Wales turned to their official Instagram account to share a clip of themselves getting ready for the big day.

Criticizing the couple, royal expert Sarah Vine wrote in Daily Mail: “Was the Hollywood-style video really necessary?

“We all know that William and Kate are the future, nobody doubts that – Charles is an old king, coming to the throne in his twilight years.

She then accused the couple of stealing spotlight from King Charles.

She added: “Nevertheless, this was his and Queen Camilla's moment, not theirs.

“By starring in a video produced by a man who boasts about having 'a portfolio of world-leading clients' and creating 'story-led branded content', it feels… well, a bit 'look at me'.

“There is an element of Netflix-style narcissism that makes me slightly uneasy, and though the footage shows us a lot, it actually tells us very little about the Waleses.

“It's superficial, one-dimensional, like one of those adverts you see on TV in foreign hotels extolling the virtues of this or that tourist destination.”

The expert then goes onto mark similarities between William, Kate and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“I hate to say it, but I'd almost rather watch one of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's worthy wildlife docs,” she admits.

“But maybe I'm wrong, maybe this is exactly what everyone wants to see – the Princess of Wales up close in slow motion, from as many different angles as possible," she said.