Tuesday May 16, 2023
'Game of Thrones' Faye Marsay reflects on fans anger

Tuesday May 16, 2023

'Game of Thrones' Faye Marsay reflects on fans' anger

Game of Thrones alum Faye Marsay, who played the Waif, revealed she took a "step back" from social media as she received furious reactions for her character.

During an interview with The Independent, the actor said, "After Thrones came out, there was quite intense backlash at one point. Just because of the character I played."

"[The fans] hated her. Because Maisie's character was, like, the one — and there I am, hitting her with a stick."

The Andor star also spoke about her "taking a step back" from social media decision.

"Social media can be a brutal tool, and we all know it," she added, having starred in a 2016 Black Mirror episode all about the extremes of social media. "Look at the mental health crisis that young people are going through right now — that's not just because of the pandemic or teenage angst!" she added.

Meanwhile, the hit series nemesis Joffery Baratheon, played by Jack Gleeson, had a different experience.

As he revealed at the Game of Thrones fan convention in December 2022, "I've never had any negative fan experiences or anything."

"A lot of people come up to me because I guess this rumor started that people were horrible to me on the street or I get attacked… whereas I've never had one negative experience," adding, "I feel like people are extra nice to me because they think people attack me, so maybe I should keep the rumor going."

