Prince Andrew still ‘resisting’ move despite major slash in allowance

Prince Andrew is not ready to budge from his position as pressure to evict his Royal Lodge builds further.



Earlier in March this year, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been urged to evict their Frogmore Cottage, which was a wedding gift to the couple from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

In the following weeks, reports emerged that the eviction of the Sussexes home was done in order to move Prince Andrew in Frogmore.

However, the disgraced royal, who has been banned from royal duties following his connections to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has refused to empty his home.

According to a close friend, who told Mail On Sunday, that Andrew will not “budge” from the house where he lived for the past two decades.

Moreover, a source claimed to the Mirror, that the Duke of York will “see out his 55-year on a lease he signed” at the Royal Lodge.

“Prince Andrew has been reluctant to leave Royal Lodge despite being informed several months ago he would need to move from his current home in Windsor,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

“Prince Andrew resides in the ten-bedroom property with his former wife Sarah Ferguson. The disgraced brother of King Charles has been informed that he can relocate to Frogmore Cottage, the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.”

The insider added that Andrew has “resisted the move for some time, but it is understood he can no longer afford the upkeep on the property. Prince Andrew’s stipend has been reduced as he is no longer a working member of the Royal Family.”

It was previously reported that King Charles is planning to slash Andrew’s £250,000 grant that he used to receive on an annual basis from Queen Elizabeth II, which would leave him struggling to meet the costs of running the property. The subsidy is for the upkeep and maintenance of the 30-room mansion.