Tuesday May 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Cannes Market: Elizabeth Banks cautions Hollywood against AI

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 16, 2023

Elizabeth Bankss new thriller Dreamquil launches at the Cannes Market
Elizabeth Banks's new thriller Dreamquil launches at the Cannes Market

Elizabeth Banks has urged the Hollywood film-making industry to “hold the line” and stand with the striking writers of the industry, especially as the threat of AI taking over the creative processes looms over the industry.

Elizabeth Banks’s upcoming thriller Dreamquil sheds light on the dangers of integrating artificial intelligence into our daily lives.

As her thriller was about to launch at the Cannes Market, Banks told Deadline, “The idea that we would essentially use AI to create that culture based on all the biases of the cultures that have come before — because that’s what the AI will learn from — I find that terrifying.”

The Hunger Games actress cautioned the industry that their jobs could be next to be replaced by AI, “We have to hold the line as a community, I include the producers and the studios in that community. AI is going to be a tool. There’s no doubt about it. It’s coming fast and furious. But I would like it to be a tool used by the writers and not the studios to replace the writers. And once that horse is out the barn, I don’t know why anybody believes their job isn’t next.”

Director and co-writer Alex Prager is making her feature debut with the thriller, and has described it as a “playful suspense thriller” with a “dash of horror.”

