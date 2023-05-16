 
Royals
Tuesday May 16, 2023
Prince Harry finally wins hearts of Americans

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has seemingly won the hearts of Americans as he emerged the most popular British royal in United States, leaving Kate Middleton and Prince William behind him.

The survey conducted following King Charles coronation shows Prince Harry received 33.8 percent of votes, putting him on the top spot while Kate Middleton received 29.6.

Prince Harry’s estranged brother Prince of Wales, Prince William received 22 percent.

On the fourth place was Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle with 18.6 percent of votes.

A royal expert has revealed the real reason why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "far more popular" in the US.

The Express UK quoted Clive Irving, the author of The Last Queen as saying, "Harry and Meghan are far more popular in America because they are a very modern couple and they deal with modern issues."

The royal expert went on to say: "Both of them are involved in issues that really matter but Harry in particular pays a lot of attention to the care of former military people that have suffered from various stresses."

Most recently, Meghan and Harry met with teens to discuss the benefits and risks of social media to mark Mental Health Awareness Month.

