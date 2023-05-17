Beyoncé breaks silence on new haircare line: ‘It can impact our souls’

 
Lyricist and songwriter Beyoncé has just worn her heart on her sleeve and talked at length about her upcoming haircare launch.

She announced the entire plan over on Instagram with a candid post and accompanying caption.

The first image featured a mirror selfie of Beyoncé toying with her hair, while the second was a throwback image of her sitting in her mom’s salon getting her hair curled.

It was the third, and very last picture in this carousel that highlighted her plans.

She started the piece all off by asking “How many of y'all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama's salon?”

Mainly because “I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon.”

Not to mention “I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls.”

“I watched her heal and be of service to so many women,” and “having learned so much on my hair journey, I've always dreamed of carrying on her legacy.”

“I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating,” she also added before signing off in the handwritten note.

For those unversed, Beyoncé is well known for sporting the most iconic looks, with something “dramatic and different.”

Even her hair colorist Rita Hazan believes the color she’s sporting for the new tour has an “extra wow factor.”

