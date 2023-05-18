 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday May 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp leaves fans in shock as he hints at quitting acting

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 18, 2023

Johnny Depp leaves fans in shock as he hints at quitting acting

Johnny Depp opened up about his acting career during the press conference at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

The Pirates of The Caribbean star, who received hero's welcome during his appearance at the Cannes red carpet, also spoke for his new movie Jeanne Du Barry at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The 59-year-old said that while he did feel "boycotted" following his high-profile legal cases against ex-wife Amber Heard, people had been misled by "fiction."

"You'd have to not have a pulse at that point to feel like, 'No, none of this is happening. This is actually just a weird joke," Depp added.

Depp also responded to the questions about his future move about his film career, saying: "Of course, when you're asked to resign from the film you're doing because of something that is merely a bunch of vowels and consonants floating in the air, yeah, you feel a bit boycotted."

"Do I feel boycotted now?" he continued. "No, not at all. But I don't feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don't think about it. I don't think about Hollywood. I don't have much further need for Hollywood myself."

More From Entertainment:

Nicolas Cage makes debut in 'Dead by Daylight'

Nicolas Cage makes debut in 'Dead by Daylight'
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner put on amicable display during outing in LA

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner put on amicable display during outing in LA
'Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss part ways: report

'Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss part ways: report
Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford split after year of dating

Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford split after year of dating
Peter Dinklage and Anne Hathaway’s ‘She Came to Me’ acquired by Vertical

Peter Dinklage and Anne Hathaway’s ‘She Came to Me’ acquired by Vertical
'Only Murders in the Building' season 3 set to release in August

'Only Murders in the Building' season 3 set to release in August

Chiwetel Ejiofor to join the cast of 'Venom 3' opposite Tom Hardy

Chiwetel Ejiofor to join the cast of 'Venom 3' opposite Tom Hardy
Tom Cruise releases new trailer for 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning'

Tom Cruise releases new trailer for 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning'

Timothée Chalamet reveals what drew him to Wonka role

Timothée Chalamet reveals what drew him to Wonka role
Johnny Depp tells Cannes he 'doesn't think about Hollywood'

Johnny Depp tells Cannes he 'doesn't think about Hollywood'
Kim Kardashian explains why editing The Kardashians led to ‘rising tension’

Kim Kardashian explains why editing The Kardashians led to ‘rising tension’
Lily Allen speaks up on ‘done being’ at the ‘forefront’: Deets inside

Lily Allen speaks up on ‘done being’ at the ‘forefront’: Deets inside