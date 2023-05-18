Joe Alwyn heartbroken over split from Taylor Swift

 
British actor Joe Alwyn is unhappy over his split from Taylor Swift and the singer's new romance with Matty Healy.

Joe feels "distraught and slighted" over his ex-girlfriend's new romance with Matty. Taylor had reportedly told the actor that she was just 'friends' with The 1975 frontman.

Joe said he put his 'trust in her' whenTylor told him that she was just 'friends' with Matty.

Earlier this month, rumours began surfacing that Taylor was dating with the British singer Matt - the lead vocalist and lyricist of pop rock band the 1975 - just weeks after the news of her split from Joe.

The actor is heartbroken that his former partner has moved on so quickly - particularly after he put his 'trust' in Taylor when she began collaborating with Matty during the final months of their relationship, a source close to the actor told Daily Mail.

'Joe feels slighted and is distraught after seeing her budding relationship with Matty, but is doing his best to keep busy and focus on himself,' the source added.

Taylor and Matty, worked together on her October 2022 album "Midnights" were first seen together on May 11, Joe 'trusted' his then-girlfriend when she said she was 'friends' with the singer.

Matty previously described Taylor as 'amazing' while revealing that the pair had spent some time working together. In January, the singer surprised fans when she gave an impromptu performance of her new hit song Anti-Hero during The 1975's concert at the O2 Arena in London.

