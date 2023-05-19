 
Royals
Friday May 19, 2023
Piers Morgan mocks Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over car chase claims

Piers Morgan has mocked Meghan Markle and Prince Harry over their alleged ‘near catastrophic’ car chase claims.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were allegedly pursued by photographers after leaving the Ms. Foundation 2023 Women of Vision Awards in New York City on Tuesday night.

The former Good Morning Britain host took to Twitter and shared a photo of Meghan from inside the car where the Duchess looks all smiling.

Commenting on it, Piers Morgan said, “An hour into the supposedly terrifying ‘near-catastrophic’ car chase with paparazzi.. and the mood seems one of amusement.”

He also shared a cartoon published in the New York Post about Meghan and Harry’s car chase and mocked the couple with laughing emoticons in the caption.

Earlier, the spokesperson for Meghan and Harry had claimed “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Doria Ragland were involved in a terrifying paparazzi car chase involving six blacked out vehicles in a chase that could have been fatal.”

