James Marsden shares his ‘anxiety-ridden’ experience on Jury Duty

James Marsden has recently expressed his concerns while filming his hit show Jury Duty.



In a new interview with W Magazine, the Enchanted star revealed that he was a member of fake jury in the show along with Ronald Gladden.

However, Gladden didn’t know that the trial wasn’t real and considered taking part in a documentary about the legal system in the US.

Reflecting on the show, Marsden shared that the experience was stressful and the actor was doubtful about the ethics of the show and wasn’t happy to see the “treatment of Gladden”.

“As fun as Jury Duty was, it was a slog. It wasn’t anything glamorous,” remarked the actor.

Marsden confessed, “I was anxiety-ridden throughout. ‘What’s this show? What is its identity? Are we doing the right thing by this person?”

“Am I funny? Am I going to screw it up?’ I’ve never slept better because I would go home and just collapse, but then I’d wake up invigorated creatively,” he stated.

While discussing about the moment Gladden discovered the truth, Marsden replied, “The only thing that I was prepared to do was sprint up to the witness stand, give him the biggest hug, look him in the eye and tell him, ‘We weren’t trying to make you the butt of the joke’.”

“The friendship we created was real and we’re here to celebrate you,” added the actor.