 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Futurama' returns to Hulu after 10-year break

By
Web Desk

Friday May 19, 2023

Futurama returns to Hulu after 10-year break
'Futurama' returns to Hulu after 10-year break 

The upcoming season of the popular animated sci-fi series Futurama is set to premiere on Hulu on July 24. This will be the show's eighth season and will consist of 10 episodes.

New episodes will be released weekly on Mondays. Hulu commissioned a total of 20 episodes for the revival. The show previously returned after its original run in 1999, with reruns airing on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim and DVD releases.

Comedy Central later aired a fifth season, created from four direct-to-video films, followed by two more seasons between 2010 and 2013. The new season will feature payoffs to long-standing mysteries and explore topics such as vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.

According to the official synopsis of the show: “New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.”

The original voice actors, including Billy West and Katey Sagal, will reprise their roles, and John DiMaggio, who voices Bender, has also joined the new episodes. Futurama was created by Matt Groening and developed with David X. 

More From Entertainment:

Katie Holmes suggests 'Dawson's Creek' reboot would 'tarnish it'

Katie Holmes suggests 'Dawson's Creek' reboot would 'tarnish it'
Gerard Pique fuming over Shakira for including sons in music video video

Gerard Pique fuming over Shakira for including sons in music video
Ben Affleck won't allow Jennifer Lopez to drag him around: 'He’s burnt out'

Ben Affleck won't allow Jennifer Lopez to drag him around: 'He’s burnt out'
Johnny Depp compares post-Amber Heard turmoil to something out of 'Bugs Bunny'

Johnny Depp compares post-Amber Heard turmoil to something out of 'Bugs Bunny'
Harrison Ford receives honorary Palme d’Or as ‘Indiana Jones 5’ premieres at Cannes

Harrison Ford receives honorary Palme d’Or as ‘Indiana Jones 5’ premieres at Cannes
DJ Khaled breaks down morning routine ‘minute by minute’

DJ Khaled breaks down morning routine ‘minute by minute’
Halle Bailey opens up about having similar name to Halle Berry

Halle Bailey opens up about having similar name to Halle Berry
Historic supreme court verdict finds Andy Warhol's images of Prince infringed copyright

Historic supreme court verdict finds Andy Warhol's images of Prince infringed copyright

DJ Khaled talks losing over 15 lbs. with golfing adventures

DJ Khaled talks losing over 15 lbs. with golfing adventures
Miley Cyrus shares rare update about her relationship with Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus shares rare update about her relationship with Maxx Morando
Photos: Ireland Baldwin welcomes newborn with partner RAC

Photos: Ireland Baldwin welcomes newborn with partner RAC
Ethan Hawke thought 'nobody’s going to be interested' in 'Before' trilogy

Ethan Hawke thought 'nobody’s going to be interested' in 'Before' trilogy