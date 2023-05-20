 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday May 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kanye West 'charms' Bianca Censori as Kim Kardashian gets 'friendly' with Tom Brady

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 20, 2023

Kanye West charms Bianca Censori as Kim Kardashian gets friendly with Tom Brady
Kanye West 'charms' Bianca Censori as Kim Kardashian gets 'friendly' with Tom Brady

Kanye West has blended in with his 'perfect' bride Bianca Censori as his former trophy wife, Kim Kardashian, struck up a friendship with Tom Brady.

Ye and Yeezy architect are a 'perfect match' as the father-of-four treats her as his "status equal," according to Judi James, a body language expert.

"Kanye's body language with Bianca signals what seems to be a first for the producer and fashion guru," adding, "In previous relationships, he's adopted a variety of poses, from moody, cool and sulking to more sensual or sexual bosting displays, but with Bianca here, his body language looks almost suspiciously normal," the expert told The Mirror.

"Kanye isn't putting her on some virtual pedestal as he did with Kim or acting as though he's on a hot but temporary date," the 60-year-old continued. "He seems to have found his perfect match in body language terms, and the like-bodied poses should imply like-minded thinking, too."

Meanwhile, Kardashian and former NFL quarterback have turned from strangers to friends after the reality star planned to buy property in his exclusive Bahamian neighborhood for a vacation home.

"Kim and Tom are friendly. She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker's Bay," insiders confided to Page Six.

Interestingly, the rap star urged his children's mother to get settled with the then-newly-divorce sports star in the controversial interview with Alex Jones's InfoWars last December.

"Go marry Tom Brady, whatever you want to do, but get married and use your platform as an influence to keep families together. Don't let the devil use you," the 45-year said at the time.

More From Entertainment:

'Fast X' director REACTS to post-credit scene shocker

'Fast X' director REACTS to post-credit scene shocker
Chrissy Teigen gets honest about Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss

Chrissy Teigen gets honest about Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss
Fans call out inappropriate behavior at K-pop soloist Jackson Wang’s concert

Fans call out inappropriate behavior at K-pop soloist Jackson Wang’s concert
Police to request arrest warrant for ‘Hellbound’ actor Yoo Ah In

Police to request arrest warrant for ‘Hellbound’ actor Yoo Ah In
Harrison Ford says farewell to Indiana Jones: ‘I Need to Rest a Little Bit’

Harrison Ford says farewell to Indiana Jones: ‘I Need to Rest a Little Bit’
Viola Davis confronts Hollywood's dearth of roles for black women over 50

Viola Davis confronts Hollywood's dearth of roles for black women over 50
Nam Joo Hyuk from ‘Start-Up’ ends his military training

Nam Joo Hyuk from ‘Start-Up’ ends his military training
Sean Penn voices support for Hollywood writers

Sean Penn voices support for Hollywood writers

Amber Heard looks happy while Johnny Depp enjoys successful premiere of new film

Amber Heard looks happy while Johnny Depp enjoys successful premiere of new film
Stormzy finds himself stuck between two cars in new awkward photos

Stormzy finds himself stuck between two cars in new awkward photos
Charlize Theron showers praises on Vin Diesel after 'Fast X' premier video

Charlize Theron showers praises on Vin Diesel after 'Fast X' premier

Prince Harry felt 'sick' when William blamed absence on Kate Middleton video

Prince Harry felt 'sick' when William blamed absence on Kate Middleton