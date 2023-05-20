Kanye West 'charms' Bianca Censori as Kim Kardashian gets 'friendly' with Tom Brady

Kanye West has blended in with his 'perfect' bride Bianca Censori as his former trophy wife, Kim Kardashian, struck up a friendship with Tom Brady.

Ye and Yeezy architect are a 'perfect match' as the father-of-four treats her as his "status equal," according to Judi James, a body language expert.

"Kanye's body language with Bianca signals what seems to be a first for the producer and fashion guru," adding, "In previous relationships, he's adopted a variety of poses, from moody, cool and sulking to more sensual or sexual bosting displays, but with Bianca here, his body language looks almost suspiciously normal," the expert told The Mirror.

"Kanye isn't putting her on some virtual pedestal as he did with Kim or acting as though he's on a hot but temporary date," the 60-year-old continued. "He seems to have found his perfect match in body language terms, and the like-bodied poses should imply like-minded thinking, too."

Meanwhile, Kardashian and former NFL quarterback have turned from strangers to friends after the reality star planned to buy property in his exclusive Bahamian neighborhood for a vacation home.

"Kim and Tom are friendly. She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker's Bay," insiders confided to Page Six.

Interestingly, the rap star urged his children's mother to get settled with the then-newly-divorce sports star in the controversial interview with Alex Jones's InfoWars last December.

"Go marry Tom Brady, whatever you want to do, but get married and use your platform as an influence to keep families together. Don't let the devil use you," the 45-year said at the time.