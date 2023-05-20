Jimmy Kimmel sacked from ABC's late-night show?

Jimmy Kimmel Live! still has its host Jimmy Kimmel after a scripted joke in the show sparked sacking rumours.

The previous month, the Late-night show anchor joked about the recent firing of key commentators Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon from Fox News and CNN, respectively.

"This is like if Ronald McDonald and the Burger King got fired on the same day," however, soon, his monologue was interrupted by ABC News Special Report read by his sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez.

"We have some breaking news," Guillermo added. "After 20 years on the air, ABC TV has decided to part ways with its host, Jimmy Kimmel," adding, "On a personal note, I'd like to say to Jimmy, don't let the door hit you in your *** on the way out."

Meanwhile, the confusion was fueled due to a scripted segment that was taken out of context.

Further, the late-night show is forced to air repeated episodes as the Writers Guild of America strike shut down the talk shows.

Moreover, after several months of negotiation over pay, the writers' union talks broke with major Hollywood studios.

Following the 11,500 film and television writers went on strike on Tuesday, May 2.