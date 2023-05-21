 
Kate Middleton, Prince William have 'terrific' rows: ‘It's not a perfect marriage’

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William’s marriage is also not perfect like others but the royal couple know how to make it work, an insider has disclosed.

The Express UK quoted a source who worked with the Prince and Princess of Wales in Kensington Palace as saying, "Kate treats him [William] like the fourth child because he's prone to tantrums."

According to the publication, the insider told Tom Quinn, the author of Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, that the Princess of Wales also knows exactly how to stop arguments from escalating.

The author went on to say quoting the source: "They (William and Kate) do have rows. It's not a perfect marriage. They have terrific rows."

"But, where some couples have a row and throw heavy vases at each other, William and Kate throw cushions at each other. It's always kept under control."

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary last month.

The royal couple share three children---Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—together.

