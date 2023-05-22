 
Monday May 22, 2023
Taylor Swift 'happiness' overflows amid Matt Healy romance

Taylor Swift 'happiness' overflows amid Matt Healy romance 

Taylor Swift is over the moon as her romance with Matt Healy heats up, saying she’s “never been this happy.”

The megastar opened her heart in front of the Foxboro concertgoers, “I kind of feel like telling you, I don’t know, I’ve just never been this happy in my life, in all aspects of my life ever before.”

The Carolina singer continued, “And I just want to thank you for being a part of that. It’s not just the tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense.”

“So I thought I’d play this song, which brings me a lot of happy memories,” before belting out the evening’s surprise song, “Question…?” the Grammy winner added.

Further, Healy was spotted at Swift’s New York City apartment on Thursday night.

The news comes amidst estranged Swif's ex-Joe Alwyn, “distraught” over the pair's closeness.

A tipster tattled to DailyMail, the 32-year-old trust was broken as he put Swift assured him Healy was just a “friend” when she collaborated on her 2022 album Midnights with him.

“Joe feels slighted and is distraught after seeing her budding relationship with Matt, but is doing his best to keep busy and focus on himself,” the source disclosed.

