Kim Kardashian shares 'chaotic' single mom challenges

Kim Kardashian has reflected on her parenting struggles, adding it was the most challenging but, at the same time, rewarding she had ever experienced in her life.

Speaking to On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, the reality star said, “There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy *, this **** tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?”

The mother-of-four has termed the mess as “best chaos.”

“Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn’t be like a more true statement.”

The fashion mogul continued, “It is the most rewarding job in the entire world. It is. There is nothing that can prepare you. I don’t care how long you wait. I don’t care what you’re waiting for. You are never prepared.”



The Kardashian star also recalled parenting during COVID-19 quarantines, “I mean, there’s nights when you don’t wash your hair for days as a mom and you have spit up all over you and you’re wearing the same pajamas, especially in COVID.”