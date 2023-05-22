 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian shares 'chaotic' single mom challenges

By
Web Desk

Monday May 22, 2023

Kim Kardashian shares chaotic single mom challenges
Kim Kardashian shares 'chaotic' single mom challenges 

Kim Kardashian has reflected on her parenting struggles, adding it was the most challenging but, at the same time, rewarding she had ever experienced in her life.

Speaking to On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, the reality star said, “There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy *, this **** tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?”

The mother-of-four has termed the mess as “best chaos.”

“Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn’t be like a more true statement.”

The fashion mogul continued, “It is the most rewarding job in the entire world. It is. There is nothing that can prepare you. I don’t care how long you wait. I don’t care what you’re waiting for. You are never prepared.”

The Kardashian star also recalled parenting during COVID-19 quarantines, “I mean, there’s nights when you don’t wash your hair for days as a mom and you have spit up all over you and you’re wearing the same pajamas, especially in COVID.”

More From Entertainment:

WGA strikers jeer WB. Discovery chief David Zaslav during speech

WGA strikers jeer WB. Discovery chief David Zaslav during speech
Kanye West's Yeezy sales will benefit ADL, Adidas announces

Kanye West's Yeezy sales will benefit ADL, Adidas announces
Johnny Depp chooses health over Cannes after-party

Johnny Depp chooses health over Cannes after-party
Taylor Swift 'happiness' overflows amid Matt Healy romance

Taylor Swift 'happiness' overflows amid Matt Healy romance

Ariana Madix reacts to staged 'Scandoval' claims

Ariana Madix reacts to staged 'Scandoval' claims
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes still 'jobless' because of ABC?

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes still 'jobless' because of ABC?

Larry David stressed to end 'Barry' with S3, Bill Hader says

Larry David stressed to end 'Barry' with S3, Bill Hader says
Gerard Pique gets trolled by Shakira's fans after footballer posts selfie with new girlfriend

Gerard Pique gets trolled by Shakira's fans after footballer posts selfie with new girlfriend

Robert De Niro jabs at ‘stupid’ Donald Trump during Cannes press conference

Robert De Niro jabs at ‘stupid’ Donald Trump during Cannes press conference
News anchors in Hong Kong get punished after dancing to Jisoo’s ‘Flower’

News anchors in Hong Kong get punished after dancing to Jisoo’s ‘Flower’
Amber Heard evades question on Johnny Depp trial with smile

Amber Heard evades question on Johnny Depp trial with smile
Netflix to release documentary featuring late Korean actress Sulli

Netflix to release documentary featuring late Korean actress Sulli