Monday May 22, 2023
Sydney Sweeney steps out with fiance Jonathan Davino in Cannes

Monday May 22, 2023

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney looked gorgeous as she stepped out of her hotel with her fiance Jonathan Davino in Cannes. She stuck close to her 37 year old beau as they travelled the city hosting the Cannes Film Festival.

She donned a white low-cut dress paired with baby blue undergarments, completing the look with sparkly earrings and a pair of white heels. Her blonde tresses fell on her back in loose waves.

Davino, on the other hand, was dressed in a casual crewneck sweater paired with dark bottoms. Sweeney was previously spotted on Sunday, stepping out of the hotel on her own.

She donned a navy blue dress with pocket detailing and paired it with leather shoes. She accessorized with a Miu Miu purse, a pair of sunglasses and gold earrings.

Davino and Sweeney initially began to be linked romantically in the news after they publicly appeared several times together in 2018. They continued their relationship for four years before Davino popped the question last year in March.

However, their relationship seemed to be struggling when rumours began to pop up that she was involved with her co-star Glenn Powell in March while filming for a romantic comedy together.

