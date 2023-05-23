 
Royals
Tuesday May 23, 2023
Prince William made 'clear' to pals he won't tolerate 'disrespect' towards Kate

Prince William stood up for his then-girlfriend Kate Middleton after friends disrespected her roots.

The Prince of Wales became furious when Kate was given a humiliating nickname by his pals, mocking the future Queen's mother's career as an airhostess. 

Kate “never rose” to the “derogatory” remarks and stayed calm. However, Prince William took a stand for the his ladylove and called out his pals for disrespecting her.

Avid Twitter user Canellecitadelle, writes on the micro-blogging app: “When Kate felt isolated from his life, he confronted the ‘friends’ who were not only abusive toward her but also her mother, mocking her English [and] calling her ‘door to manual’ as she used to be a hostess. [William] made it clear he didn't tolerate disrespect to [Kate] or his in-laws.”

Meanwhile, a Royal aide told Sunday Times Magazine that Kate chose to shrug away the nickname and chose to ignore it.

They said: “It was never water off a duck's back, but she has extraordinary strength of character and resilience. I've never once seen or heard of her losing her temper."

This comes as Royal expert Darren Stanton talks about Kate's newfound confidence.

He begins: "Kate comes over extremely confident. She has excellent eye contact and displayed genuine smiles as she was pictured at the event.

"Kate has definitely lost all sense of nervousness and intimidation. In terms of gestures, there are no signs of pacifying gestures, including self-hugging, folded arms and bringing her hands towards her face. We don’t see any of that with Kate anymore.

