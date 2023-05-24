 
Royals
Wednesday May 24, 2023
Inside Princess Anne's visit to Canada

Inside Princess Anne’s visit to Canada
Inside Princess Anne’s visit to Canada

Princess Anne visited Canada for three days to mark the 175th anniversary of the 8th Canadian Hussars (Princess Louise’s) days after King Charles coronation.

On the first day of the visit in Canada, she had an Audience with the Lieutenant Governor of New Brunswick, Ms. Brenda Murphy, and Hon. Blaine Higgs MLA, Premier of New Brunswick, Government House.

Her Royal Highness, Honorary Deputy Commissioner of The Royal Canadian Mounted Police, then visited "J" Division Headquarters in Fredericton, where she also attended a Reception on the occasion of their 150th Anniversary.

At the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Memorial, The Princess laid a wreath.

In Moncton, Anne attended a Civil Reception and visited Vitalité Health Network's Veterans' Health Centre.

The Princess, in her role as Colonel-in-Chief of 8th Canadian Hussars (Princess Louise’s) attended a concert to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the Regiment.

As the 8th Canadian Hussars (Princess Louise’s) continued their anniversary celebrations, the Princess Royal attended a briefing with the Honorary and Command teams, and later attended a Freedom of the City of Moncton Parade at Moncton City Hall.

The regiment was formed in 1848 and is Canada’s oldest continually serving Cavalry regiment.

As Colonel-in-Chief of the Canadian Forces Communications and Electronics Branch, Anne joined a reception to mark their 120th anniversary.

Later, the Lieutenant Governor of New Brunswick, Ms. Brenda Murphy, invested the Princess with the Canadian Order of Military Merit.

There was also a reception where the Princess was joined by all her Canadian Army Regiments.

On the final day in Canada, the Princess Royal carried out engagements in New Brunswick to mark the 175th anniversary of the 8th Canadian Hussars (Princess Louise’s).

