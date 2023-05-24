 
entertainment
Wednesday May 24, 2023
Web Desk

Priscilla Presley gushes over ‘absolutely beautiful’ Riley Keough after settlement

Web Desk

Wednesday May 24, 2023

Priscilla Presley seemingly dispelled rumours of tensions between her granddaughter Riley Keough following their legal settlement over Lisa Marie Presley’s trust.

On Saturday, May 20th, 2023, the Daisy Jones & the Six star, 33, stepped out for Dior’s resort 2024 fashion show in Mexico City, Mexico. The appearance marked her first after the months-long legal dispute which came to a resolve last Tuesday.

In a carousel posted on to Instagram, Keough shared highlights from the show. She was seen wearing sheer white dress by the brand. The ensemble featured elbow-length mesh bell sleeves, as well as a tiered skirt and bodice overlaid with sheer floral lace.

For her makeover, the star had her fiery red hair tied in a bun with middle-parting and wore a stunning bright red lip. Moreover, she completed her outfit with a pair of Dior’s popular J’Adior pumps.

Moreover, in two of the images, she posed with her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, with whom she shares a daughter she welcomed in 2022.

The ex-wife of Elvis Presley, 77, then took to the comment section to write, “Absolutely Beautiful,” along with a loved-up emoji.

Keough’s appearance also comes after she was noticeably missing at the middle school graduation of twin sisters’, Harper and Finley, while grandma Priscilla Presley attended. However, now it is revealed the event was on the same day as the ceremony in Calabasas, California.

Following the settlement, Priscilla claimed that she never filed the case against her ‘beloved’ granddaughter and was ‘pleased’ to have resolved the matter.

“Although the media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter,” the actress, 77, said in a statement to multiple media outlets.

“As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together. My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever.”

