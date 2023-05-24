 
Royals
Wednesday May 24, 2023
Prince Harry 'sad' nighttime routine shows he is 'depressed' after US move

Prince Harry, an avid video games player, has a 'depressing' habit around the activity.

Royal commentator, Daniela Elser, touches upon the Duke of Sussex's habit of playing video games all night up until the early hours of the day.

Dubbing the routine 'depressing,' the expert noted how the father-of-two could be sad deep inside after his wedding to Meghan Markle.

Ms Elser in her news.com.au column revealed: "Things looked like they were only on the up for the royal: He had a fabulous girlfriend who promised to be the best thing to happen to the royal family since they stopped marrying their first cousins and his charity work was going gangbusters."

Elser then compares Harry to "a teenager who could do with a shower, stern talking to and a day job."

In his memoir 'Spare', Harry spoke about another of his bad habits, that stayed with him ever since his teenage.

"Of course I had been taking cocaine at that time. At someone's house, during a hunting weekend, I was offered a line, and since then I had consumed some more.

"It wasn't very fun, and it didn't make me feel especially happy as seemed to happen to others, but it did make me feel different, and that was my main objective. To feel. To be different."

