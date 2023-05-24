 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday May 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Tom Pelphrey says daughter Matilda made ‘everything magical again’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 24, 2023

Tom Pelphrey welcomed his first baby Matilda with girlfriend Kaley Cuoco
Tom Pelphrey welcomed his first baby Matilda with girlfriend Kaley Cuoco

During his exclusive interview with People, Tom Pelphrey got candid about his life as a new dad and how he’s “grateful to have a partner” to do it with.

The Ozark actor, who recently welcomed daughter Matilda with girlfriend Kaley Cuoco, had this to say about his new life: “It's amazing. It's heaven, it's challenging at times. It's the most beautiful thing ever."

"I'm so grateful to have a partner who I love to do it with because just two days with a baby in the house and I think of parents who are raising kids by themselves, and I don't even understand how they do it," he confessed.

The actor, 40, shared his surprise at how intuitive he is as a parent, “It really has been surprising to me that it feels intuitive. There's just something about how to hold her and how to burp her and intuiting what she wants sometimes when she's upset."

He recalled how he used to be afraid of holding his nieces and nephews and added, “It hasn't felt that way at all with Matilda".

“Just getting to take her in the stroller on a walk makes the whole idea of taking a walk more magical and special," he added happily.

Pelphrey concluded by expressing his excitement for the holiday season and for his daughter “to meet the rest of my family and my friends there. And it really does just makes everything magical again."

More From Entertainment:

Sunny Leone speaks at Cannes Film Festival ahead of 'Kennedy' screening

Sunny Leone speaks at Cannes Film Festival ahead of 'Kennedy' screening

Margot Robbie talks about 'dorky' Gal Gadot who could be cast as 'Barbie' video

Margot Robbie talks about 'dorky' Gal Gadot who could be cast as 'Barbie'
'The Little Mermaid' star Halle Bailey says she just focuses on positivity

'The Little Mermaid' star Halle Bailey says she just focuses on positivity
Rapper Fetty Wap sentenced to 6 years in prison on drug dealing charge

Rapper Fetty Wap sentenced to 6 years in prison on drug dealing charge
Selena Gomez gets slammed for 'trying to act like Hailey Bieber'

Selena Gomez gets slammed for 'trying to act like Hailey Bieber'
Stevie Nicks expresses gratitude to Taylor Swift

Stevie Nicks expresses gratitude to Taylor Swift

Ariana Madix drops bombshell details of Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss affair

Ariana Madix drops bombshell details of Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss affair
Brittany Snow says ‘Pitch Perfect’ costar helped her amid ‘hardest’ mental struggle

Brittany Snow says ‘Pitch Perfect’ costar helped her amid ‘hardest’ mental struggle
‘Citadel’ actor sounds off on making sexual Kate Middleton joke video

‘Citadel’ actor sounds off on making sexual Kate Middleton joke
Shakria fans spark rumours she's dating Jimmy Butler after Gerard Pique split

Shakria fans spark rumours she's dating Jimmy Butler after Gerard Pique split

Priscilla Presley gushes over ‘absolutely beautiful’ Riley Keough after settlement

Priscilla Presley gushes over ‘absolutely beautiful’ Riley Keough after settlement

Johnny Depp remembers Jeff Beck at his tribute concert after Cannes appearance

Johnny Depp remembers Jeff Beck at his tribute concert after Cannes appearance