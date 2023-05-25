Priyanka Chopra shares action-packed BTS video from Citadel: Watch

Priyanka Chopra has recently been making headlines for her spy series, Citadel, released on Amazon Prime.



The actress, who plays a lead role in the action-packed series, is praised for performing some risky stunts in the drama.

Speaking of which, PeeCee lately took to Instagram and shared some behind-the-scenes moments of her stunts which also left cuts and bruises on her face and body.

The clip began with the global star saying, “Tell me your job is glamorous, without telling me that your job is glamorous.”

This is later followed by some visuals of her dangerous moves which caused her bruised face and body, and also showed her getting first aid on the set due to injury.

In the caption, the Quantico star wrote, “Blood, sweat, and tears, literally.”

“So grateful for the brilliant stunt coordinators on @citadelonprime @don_thai, @jyou10 and @nikkipowell114 you made doing my own stunts feel like a cake walk. Wait, what, Kidding!”

The Baywatch actress further mentioned, “There was nothing easy about that but having you and your excellent team around made me feel so safe.”



In the end, she thanked her stunt team, adding, “Thank you!! Also Special thanks to my amazing stunt double @neeshnation, who did all the falling/landing (the tuff stuff) on my behalf. Couldn’t have done this without you all.”

Meanwhile, PeeCee opened up on why she left Bollywood on Dax Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert.

“I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break,” revealed the actress.

Besides Citadel, PeeCee will also be seen in upcoming movie, Heads of State alongside Idris Elba. She will also return to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.