 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday May 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian and Khloe break silence on using Ozempic for weight loss

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 25, 2023

Kim Kardashian and Khloe break silence on using Ozempic for weight loss
Kim Kardashian and Khloe break silence on using Ozempic for weight loss 

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian spoke out after being slammed for their extreme weight loss transformations over the past year.

During the premiere episode of The Kardashians season three on Thursday, Scott Disick asked Kim and Khloe if they're on “break-up diets” after seeing their smaller frames at their gym.

“Break-up diets?” Kim exclaimed.

Earlier, Kim and Khloe were accused that they both were taking Hollywood’s fad weight-loss drug, Ozempic for weight loss.

Both sisters have rejected claims using any unnatural means and said that it’s because of diet and exercise.

Khloe has shut down allegations that she or any of her sisters have used the medication to lose weight.

She said, “Let's not discredit my years of working out.”

Giving insight into her routine, the reality star stated, “I get up 5 days a week at 6 am to train. Please stop with your assumptions.”

Similarly, Kim was also criticised last year after she confessed to reduce 16 pounds in two weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress for the 2022 Met Gala.

The Skims founder revealed she “didn’t do anything unhealthy to achieve her target”.

Last year, Kim appeared on TODAY and disclosed the experience taught her a lot about her lifestyle and health.

“I cut out sugar, junk food and fried foods from my diet,” mentioned the reality star.

In the end, Kim shared that she wakes up daily and perform 5 am exercises with her fitness trainer Melissa Alcantara.

More From Entertainment:

Cara Delevingne stuns in blue suit at 74th annual Parsons Benefit in New York

Cara Delevingne stuns in blue suit at 74th annual Parsons Benefit in New York
Tom Sandoval’s secret escape with Raquel Leviss exposed by Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval’s secret escape with Raquel Leviss exposed by Ariana Madix
Arnold Schwarzenegger on doing potential Marvel movie role in the future

Arnold Schwarzenegger on doing potential Marvel movie role in the future
Taylor Swift new collaboration with Ice Spice snubbed by fans video

Taylor Swift new collaboration with Ice Spice snubbed by fans
Cher shares insight into Tina Turner's final days in emotional interview

Cher shares insight into Tina Turner's final days in emotional interview

Taylor Swift steps out in style NYC after ex Joe Alwyn stuns at Cannes

Taylor Swift steps out in style NYC after ex Joe Alwyn stuns at Cannes
Kim Kardashian on her ‘amazing experience’ in Japan where no one recognizes her

Kim Kardashian on her ‘amazing experience’ in Japan where no one recognizes her

Lily-Rose Depp spills the tea on which star influenced her role in The Idol

Lily-Rose Depp spills the tea on which star influenced her role in The Idol
Kim Kardashian to overshadow sisters in latest season of ‘The Kardashians’ video

Kim Kardashian to overshadow sisters in latest season of ‘The Kardashians’
Here’s what went down amid Matty Healy and Ice Spice controversy

Here’s what went down amid Matty Healy and Ice Spice controversy
Joe Jonas discusses his short-lived relationship with ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift

Joe Jonas discusses his short-lived relationship with ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift
Priyanka Chopra shares action-packed BTS video from Citadel: Watch video

Priyanka Chopra shares action-packed BTS video from Citadel: Watch