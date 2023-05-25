 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday May 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

Cardi B's incredible school lunches for Kulture get thumbs-up from fans

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 25, 2023

Not Kulture out here eating better than me, one fan wrote after seeing Cardi Bs meals for her daughter
'Not Kulture out here eating better than me,' one fan wrote after seeing Cardi B's meals for her daughter

Cardi B, the Grammy-winning rapper and social media sensation, has once again taken to Twitter to share a glimpse into her personal life, this time delighting fans by showcasing the school lunches she prepares for her daughter, Kulture Kiari.

Known for her bold and unapologetic personality, Cardi B has never shied away from expressing herself. And when it comes to her daughter's well-being, she leaves no stone unturned. 

In a recent Twitter story, she gave her followers an inside look at the carefully curated meals she packs for Kulture's school lunches, and it's safe to say that fans were impressed.

Cardi Bs incredible school lunches for Kulture get thumbs-up from fans

The snapshots Cardi B shared revealed a colorful array of nutritious food items, including fresh fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains.

Each lunchbox was packed with care and attention to detail, with a handwritten note from Cardi B herself, urging Kulture to enjoy her meal and have a great day.

Fans immediately took to social media to express their admiration and approval. Many praised Cardi B for prioritizing her daughter's health and providing her with well-balanced meals. 

Some even called her a role model for other parents, emphasizing the importance of teaching children about healthy eating habits from an early age.

One Twitter user wrote, "Cardi B is not only a talented artist but also an incredible mom! Those school lunches are everything! Teaching kids the value of nutritious food is so important."

Another fan tweeted, "I'm seriously impressed with Cardi B's dedication to her daughter's well-being. Those lunches are goals! #ParentingDoneRight."

More From Entertainment:

Oprah Winfrey reveals Tina Turner rejected leading role in The Color Purple

Oprah Winfrey reveals Tina Turner rejected leading role in The Color Purple
Kim Kardashian and Khloe break silence on using Ozempic for weight loss

Kim Kardashian and Khloe break silence on using Ozempic for weight loss
Cara Delevingne stuns in blue suit at 74th annual Parsons Benefit in New York

Cara Delevingne stuns in blue suit at 74th annual Parsons Benefit in New York
Tom Sandoval’s secret escape with Raquel Leviss exposed by Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval’s secret escape with Raquel Leviss exposed by Ariana Madix
Arnold Schwarzenegger on doing potential Marvel movie role in the future

Arnold Schwarzenegger on doing potential Marvel movie role in the future
Taylor Swift new collaboration with Ice Spice snubbed by fans video

Taylor Swift new collaboration with Ice Spice snubbed by fans
Cher shares insight into Tina Turner's final days in emotional interview

Cher shares insight into Tina Turner's final days in emotional interview

Taylor Swift steps out in style NYC after ex Joe Alwyn stuns at Cannes

Taylor Swift steps out in style NYC after ex Joe Alwyn stuns at Cannes
Kim Kardashian on her ‘amazing experience’ in Japan where no one recognizes her

Kim Kardashian on her ‘amazing experience’ in Japan where no one recognizes her

Lily-Rose Depp spills the tea on which star influenced her role in The Idol

Lily-Rose Depp spills the tea on which star influenced her role in The Idol
Kim Kardashian to overshadow sisters in latest season of ‘The Kardashians’ video

Kim Kardashian to overshadow sisters in latest season of ‘The Kardashians’
Here’s what went down amid Matty Healy and Ice Spice controversy

Here’s what went down amid Matty Healy and Ice Spice controversy