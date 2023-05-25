 
Thursday May 25, 2023
Kate Middleton stuns in pink while visiting The Foundling Museum

Thursday May 25, 2023

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales looked pretty in pink as she made her way to The Foundling Museum. The 41 year old donned a three piece Alexander McQueen suit paired with white earrings and a matching white belt with pearl detailing.

She looked stunning as she met up with the people who have gone though the foster system as well as the foster parents and carers who wanted to share their experience.

As she met up with the care leavers who will be supported by the organization, a protestor came into view as they held up a sign saying “Monarchy is child abuse.”

However, The Princess looked more relaxed than ever as she beamed at the staff outside of the museum while being joined by one of the Shaping Us champions, Professor Green.

Her Early Years project is a long running project which focuses on the the beginning of how a child begins to develop and then the formative years.

She went for a neutral makeup look with a light dusting of blush and a sweep of eyeliner adorning her lids. Her hair was styled in her go to blowout look for this engagement.

She has worn this specific suit multiple times in the past including when she visited the Royal Institute last year. 

