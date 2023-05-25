 
Thursday May 25, 2023
Kim Kardashian says Kanye West 'sex tape belittling' has increased 'psoriasis outbreaks'

Thursday May 25, 2023

Kim Kardashian admits she is suffering because of Kanye West's comments about their marriage.

The makeup mogul said in a confessional on season three of The Kardashians that her psoriasis outbreaks are increasing due to pressures induced by Kanye West.

She says on the show: "Despite all the crazy things Kanye said about us, I never commented or published anything. He made up a crazy story about me and my video."

Kardashian was put under the radar during the initial stages of her career after a sex tape with her ex-boyfriend, Ray Jay, got leaked online.

The mother-of-four adds how Kanye has since "belittled her for her sex tape".

Kim then concluded: "All of his shenanigans is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be and I have to sit here and not say anything, ever, because I know one day my kids will appreciate that."

Kim noted: "And I know that is the best thing for them."

