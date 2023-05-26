Will King Charles, Prince William welcome Harry in royal family ever?

Will King Charles, William welcome Harry in royal family ever?

Britain’s King Charles and his eldest son Prince William would both greet Prince Harry back into the royal family with 'open arms' if he returns to UK without Meghan Markle.



This has been reported by Sky News citing a royal source.

In the same report, Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell has also predicted that Meghan and Harry’s marriage is going to end in divorce in future.

He claimed that if the Duke left his relationship now, he would lose his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet because Meghan would keep them in America and he would not see them.

The former royal servant, however, predicted, "But I have no doubt that when this happens - because we all know that it will happen - he will return to the United Kingdom."