 
menu menu menu
Royals
Friday May 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Will King Charles, Prince William welcome Harry in royal family ever?

By
Web Desk

Friday May 26, 2023

Will King Charles, William welcome Harry in royal family ever?
Will King Charles, William welcome Harry in royal family ever?

Britain’s King Charles and his eldest son Prince William would both greet Prince Harry back into the royal family with 'open arms' if he returns to UK without Meghan Markle.

This has been reported by Sky News citing a royal source.

In the same report, Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell has also predicted that Meghan and Harry’s marriage is going to end in divorce in future.

He claimed that if the Duke left his relationship now, he would lose his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet because Meghan would keep them in America and he would not see them.

The former royal servant, however, predicted, "But I have no doubt that when this happens - because we all know that it will happen - he will return to the United Kingdom."

More From Royals:

Princess Charlotte should have been 'first born', not Prince George: Royal Fans video

Princess Charlotte should have been 'first born', not Prince George: Royal Fans
Amal and George Clooney no longer connected to Harry and Meghan?

Amal and George Clooney no longer connected to Harry and Meghan?

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle speak about THIS important cause

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle speak about THIS important cause
IRA’s plot to kill Queen Elizabeth in 1983 revealed

IRA’s plot to kill Queen Elizabeth in 1983 revealed
Prince Harry trying to meet Thomas Markle: report

Prince Harry trying to meet Thomas Markle: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to move back to UK in future: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to move back to UK in future: report
King Charles to visit Kenya this year: report

King Charles to visit Kenya this year: report
Princess Diana’s former butler predicts Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s divorce

Princess Diana’s former butler predicts Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s divorce
King Charles 'blessing' Kate Middleton for popularity unlike Princess Diana video

King Charles 'blessing' Kate Middleton for popularity unlike Princess Diana
Royal family estate in Norfolk targeted, King Charles lambs taken away: report

Royal family estate in Norfolk targeted, King Charles lambs taken away: report
King Charles III mingles with crowd, tastes some local produce in Northern Ireland

King Charles III mingles with crowd, tastes some local produce in Northern Ireland
Royal author claims Harry being abandoned by Meghan Markle

Royal author claims Harry being abandoned by Meghan Markle