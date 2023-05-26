Matt Damon weighs in on 'Barbie' vs 'Oppenheimer' dilemma

On a high after the successful release of his film Air Matt Damon is completely focused on promoting Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and utterly unaware of the predicament troubling audiences; whether to watch Barbie first or Oppenheimer.



Greta Gerwig’s Barbie opens in theatres on the same date as Christopher Nolan’s 3-hour-long biopic about the creator of the atomic bomb.

Matt Damon who portrays General Leslie Groves, director of the classified Manhattan Project, encouraged people to buy tickets for both films.

“This is the first I’m hearing about it, actually. I haven’t paid any attention to that,” Damon told Vanity Fair about the online debate regarding which ticket to buy on opening night of both films; July 21.

“People are allowed to go see two movies in a weekend. ‘Oppenheimer’ is one of them!”

When asked which film his four daughters are leaning towards watching and if that’s Barbie Damon replied, “I’ll have to ask them that. If that’s the case, they’ll see two movies that weekend!”

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Damon also compared working on Oppenheimer to Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan with respect to the WWII mood recreated by Nolan onscreen, adding that the director built the Manhattan Project town in Los Alamos, New Mexico for the sake of authenticity.

Nolan also recreated the setting off of the atomic bomb without use of Computer generated graphics.