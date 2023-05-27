Prince Harry allegedly running away from Meghan Markle with 'escape' route

Prince Harry has a secret place he allegedly runs away to when he needs space.

The Duke of Sussex has an 'escape place' at San Vicente Bungalows, a private members club in Los Angeles to hide from his problems.

While the news suggests that there may be trouble in paradise, an insider reveals: “This is absolutely not true.”

Meanwhile, royal commentator, Daniela Elser, touches upon the Duke of Sussex's habit of playing video games all night up until the early hours of the day.

Dubbing the routine 'depressing,' the expert noted how the father-of-two could be sad deep inside after his wedding to Meghan Markle.

Ms Elser in her news.com.au column revealed: "Things looked like they were only on the up for the royal: He had a fabulous girlfriend who promised to be the best thing to happen to the royal family since they stopped marrying their first cousins and his charity work was going gangbusters."

Elser then compares Harry to "a teenager who could do with a shower, stern talking to and a day job."