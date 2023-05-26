Is Jeff Bezos engaged to Lauren Sánchez? Find out

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez made their relationship public in 2019

Lauren Sánchez has seemingly confirmed her engagement to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in her recent Instagram story post.

The Emmy-winning journalist and helicopter pilot shared a picture of herself in a white dress embroidered with pearls and captioned it "Cannes 2023. That was fun", referring to their time in Cannes, France, where Bezos reportedly proposed.

The couple has been vacationing on Bezos' superyacht, Koru, in the South of France, and has been all smiles since their engagement.

A source told PEOPLE, "They have been in a great mood and are obviously enjoying their trip. When they first arrived in Spain, Lauren especially seemed giddy with excitement as they toured the yacht."

The source also highlighted that the couple "are usually hand-in-hand," and "look very happy," and mentioned, "Her engagement ring is beyond stunning. And huge! She keeps playing with it and looking at it. You can tell she loves it."

Bezos and Sánchez went public with their relationship in 2019, after both had announced their respective divorces. They have since been advocating for climate change and launched the Bezos Earth Fund.

The couple has continued to grow together, and Sánchez has been by Bezos' side in his conservation and space exploration efforts since he stepped down as CEO of Amazon in February 2021.