 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Is Jeff Bezos engaged to Lauren Sánchez? Find out

By
Web Desk

Friday May 26, 2023

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez made their relationship public in 2019
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez made their relationship public in 2019

Lauren Sánchez has seemingly confirmed her engagement to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in her recent Instagram story post.

The Emmy-winning journalist and helicopter pilot shared a picture of herself in a white dress embroidered with pearls and captioned it "Cannes 2023. That was fun", referring to their time in Cannes, France, where Bezos reportedly proposed.

The couple has been vacationing on Bezos' superyacht, Koru, in the South of France, and has been all smiles since their engagement.

A source told PEOPLE, "They have been in a great mood and are obviously enjoying their trip. When they first arrived in Spain, Lauren especially seemed giddy with excitement as they toured the yacht."

The source also highlighted that the couple "are usually hand-in-hand," and "look very happy," and mentioned, "Her engagement ring is beyond stunning. And huge! She keeps playing with it and looking at it. You can tell she loves it."

Bezos and Sánchez went public with their relationship in 2019, after both had announced their respective divorces. They have since been advocating for climate change and launched the Bezos Earth Fund.

The couple has continued to grow together, and Sánchez has been by Bezos' side in his conservation and space exploration efforts since he stepped down as CEO of Amazon in February 2021.

More From Entertainment:

German police issue statement on incident involving Roger Waters

German police issue statement on incident involving Roger Waters
Kevin Feige hails Robert Downey Jr’s casting as Tony Stark

Kevin Feige hails Robert Downey Jr’s casting as Tony Stark
Cher reveals Tina Turner was ‘really happy’ before her death

Cher reveals Tina Turner was ‘really happy’ before her death
Celine Dion turning into 'human statue' after neurotic condition video

Celine Dion turning into 'human statue' after neurotic condition
‘Hijack’ trailer: Idris Elba plays fearless negotiator in electrifying thriller

‘Hijack’ trailer: Idris Elba plays fearless negotiator in electrifying thriller
Kim Kardashian begins filming for 'American Horror Story'

Kim Kardashian begins filming for 'American Horror Story'
Is the feud over? Kim and Kourtney Kardashian step out together

Is the feud over? Kim and Kourtney Kardashian step out together
Celine Dion announces cancellation of ‘Courage World Tour’ over health concerns

Celine Dion announces cancellation of ‘Courage World Tour’ over health concerns
'Yellowjackets' star Christina Ricci recounts filming 'torturous' finale scene

'Yellowjackets' star Christina Ricci recounts filming 'torturous' finale scene
Rachel Brosnahan lauds flawless ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ finale

Rachel Brosnahan lauds flawless ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ finale
Sia rewards her favourite ‘Survivor’ contestants $130,000

Sia rewards her favourite ‘Survivor’ contestants $130,000

Salma Hayek shares valuable advice for ‘sad girls’ on Kelly Clarkson show: Watch

Salma Hayek shares valuable advice for ‘sad girls’ on Kelly Clarkson show: Watch