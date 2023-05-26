 
menu menu menu
Royals
Friday May 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton ignored by young black girl during London tour?

By
Web Desk

Friday May 26, 2023

Kate Middleton ignored by young black girl during London tour?

American actress and host Yvette Nicole Brown is receiving backlash for targeting Kate Middleton on social media.

Brown sparked anger among royal fans when shared Kate's picture from her 2020 visit to The National Portrait Gallery Workshop At Evelina London Children's Hospital.

She seemed to claim that a young black girl shown in the picture gave the impression that she was not interested in meeting Kate Middleton and was pictured ignoring her.

"Let this be a lesson: Black women come here KNOWIN," she captioned the photo on Twitter.

Kate Middleton ignored by young black girl during London tour?

But a close look at other photos taken at the event, it appears that the girl wasn't ignoring Catherine and she was pointing at someone instead.

According to reports published at the time of Kate's visit, the unnamed girl was greeting Kate Middleton during a visit to a workshop run by the National Portrait Gallery's Hospital Programme at Evelina Children's Hospital on January 28, 2020 in London.

A picture of the girl was also a part of the post on Instagram page of the Prince and Princess of Wales where she is seen smiling while meeting the wife of Prince William.

Kate Middleton ignored by young black girl during London tour?

Reacting to her comments, Royal fans called the actress racist, angry and bitter for using a little girl's photo to fuel her hate filled narrative.

Ms Brown said Meghan and Harry were not "lying about how disgusting and vile the British people were and are towards them."

She then shared a screenshot of a tweet featuring Kate Middleton's picture with a black dog which a a user had captioned "For a moment I thought Catherine was in a pic with Meghan."

More From Royals:

Harry stops Meghan from using Archewell for sharing news of her achievements?

Harry stops Meghan from using Archewell for sharing news of her achievements?

Princess Charlotte should have been 'first born', not Prince George: Royal Fans video

Princess Charlotte should have been 'first born', not Prince George: Royal Fans
Amal and George Clooney no longer connected to Harry and Meghan?

Amal and George Clooney no longer connected to Harry and Meghan?

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle speak about THIS important cause

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle speak about THIS important cause
IRA’s plot to kill Queen Elizabeth in 1983 revealed

IRA’s plot to kill Queen Elizabeth in 1983 revealed
Prince Harry trying to meet Thomas Markle: report

Prince Harry trying to meet Thomas Markle: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to move back to UK in future: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to move back to UK in future: report
King Charles to visit Kenya this year: report

King Charles to visit Kenya this year: report
Will King Charles, Prince William welcome Harry in royal family ever?

Will King Charles, Prince William welcome Harry in royal family ever?
Princess Diana’s former butler predicts Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s divorce

Princess Diana’s former butler predicts Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s divorce
King Charles 'blessing' Kate Middleton for popularity unlike Princess Diana video

King Charles 'blessing' Kate Middleton for popularity unlike Princess Diana
Royal family estate in Norfolk targeted, King Charles lambs taken away: report

Royal family estate in Norfolk targeted, King Charles lambs taken away: report