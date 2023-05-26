Kate Middleton ignored by young black girl during London tour?

American actress and host Yvette Nicole Brown is receiving backlash for targeting Kate Middleton on social media.

Brown sparked anger among royal fans when shared Kate's picture from her 2020 visit to The National Portrait Gallery Workshop At Evelina London Children's Hospital.



She seemed to claim that a young black girl shown in the picture gave the impression that she was not interested in meeting Kate Middleton and was pictured ignoring her.

"Let this be a lesson: Black women come here KNOWIN," she captioned the photo on Twitter.



But a close look at other photos taken at the event, it appears that the girl wasn't ignoring Catherine and she was pointing at someone instead.

According to reports published at the time of Kate's visit, the unnamed girl was greeting Kate Middleton during a visit to a workshop run by the National Portrait Gallery's Hospital Programme at Evelina Children's Hospital on January 28, 2020 in London.

A picture of the girl was also a part of the post on Instagram page of the Prince and Princess of Wales where she is seen smiling while meeting the wife of Prince William.

Reacting to her comments, Royal fans called the actress racist, angry and bitter for using a little girl's photo to fuel her hate filled narrative.

Ms Brown said Meghan and Harry were not "lying about how disgusting and vile the British people were and are towards them."

She then shared a screenshot of a tweet featuring Kate Middleton's picture with a black dog which a a user had captioned "For a moment I thought Catherine was in a pic with Meghan."