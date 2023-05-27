 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday May 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift hints Joe Alwyn would not 'marry her' in new track

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 27, 2023

Taylor Swift hints Joe Alwyn would not marry her in new track

Taylor Swift has hinted her new song is about ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The songstress, who has released track “You’re Losing Me" on Friday, has raised eyebrows amongst her fans, as she underlines the reason for her break up.

“You say, ‘I don’t understand,’ and I say, ‘I know you don’t,” she belts in the track.

“We thought a cure would come through in time; now, I fear it won’t.”

Elsewhere in the song, Swift wonders, “Do I throw out everything we built or keep it?” before admitting, “I’m getting tired even for a phoenix. Always risin’ from the ashes.”

“Stop, you’re losing me,” she repeats several times in the chorus, adding, “My heart won’t start anymore for you.”

“How can you say that you love someone you can’t tell is dyin’?” she asks. “How long could we be a sad song ’til we were too far gone to bring back to life?”

Taylor then adds, hinting marriage was the reason she broke up with Alwyn.

“I wouldn’t marry me either. A pathological people pleaser. Who only wanted you to see her.”

Taylor Swift broke up with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn earlier this year after six years of togetherness.

"They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Swift, 33, and Alwyn, 32, "weren't the right fit for one another," they added.

More From Entertainment:

Quentin Tarantino makes case against streaming movies

Quentin Tarantino makes case against streaming movies
'Euphoria' season 3 delay to 2025

'Euphoria' season 3 delay to 2025
Lauren Sánchez promotes Kylie Jenner's brand

Lauren Sánchez promotes Kylie Jenner's brand
Tom Hanks honored with doctorate at Harvard University

Tom Hanks honored with doctorate at Harvard University
Is Jeff Bezos engaged to Lauren Sánchez? Find out

Is Jeff Bezos engaged to Lauren Sánchez? Find out
German police issue statement on incident involving Roger Waters

German police issue statement on incident involving Roger Waters
Kevin Feige hails Robert Downey Jr’s casting as Tony Stark

Kevin Feige hails Robert Downey Jr’s casting as Tony Stark
Cher reveals Tina Turner was ‘really happy’ before her death

Cher reveals Tina Turner was ‘really happy’ before her death
Celine Dion turning into 'human statue' after neurotic condition video

Celine Dion turning into 'human statue' after neurotic condition
Paddy Considine reveals how personal loss inspired House of the Dragon character’s death

Paddy Considine reveals how personal loss inspired House of the Dragon character’s death
‘Hijack’ trailer: Idris Elba plays fearless negotiator in electrifying thriller

‘Hijack’ trailer: Idris Elba plays fearless negotiator in electrifying thriller
Britney Spears says 'mother showed up at door step' to make ammends video

Britney Spears says 'mother showed up at door step' to make ammends