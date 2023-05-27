Taylor Swift hints Joe Alwyn would not 'marry her' in new track

Taylor Swift has hinted her new song is about ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The songstress, who has released track “You’re Losing Me" on Friday, has raised eyebrows amongst her fans, as she underlines the reason for her break up.

“You say, ‘I don’t understand,’ and I say, ‘I know you don’t,” she belts in the track.

“We thought a cure would come through in time; now, I fear it won’t.”

Elsewhere in the song, Swift wonders, “Do I throw out everything we built or keep it?” before admitting, “I’m getting tired even for a phoenix. Always risin’ from the ashes.”

“Stop, you’re losing me,” she repeats several times in the chorus, adding, “My heart won’t start anymore for you.”



“How can you say that you love someone you can’t tell is dyin’?” she asks. “How long could we be a sad song ’til we were too far gone to bring back to life?”



Taylor then adds, hinting marriage was the reason she broke up with Alwyn.

“I wouldn’t marry me either. A pathological people pleaser. Who only wanted you to see her.”



Taylor Swift broke up with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn earlier this year after six years of togetherness.

"They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Swift, 33, and Alwyn, 32, "weren't the right fit for one another," they added.

