Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello enjoy date night at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were seemingly living their wildest dreams as they were spotted at Taylor Swift’s latest Eras Tour concert outside of New York City on Friday, May 26th, 2023.



The pair were spotted in the crowd in the VIP section along with another famous friend of Swift, Cara Delevigne, via TMZ.

The Havana singer donned a plunging black top and colourful skirt, whereas There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back singer was dressed in a white cut-off shirt and jeans.

Both the musicians have previously collaborated with the Anti-Hero hitmaker. The former Fifth Harmony member performed as an opener on her last tour for reputation and the Stitches crooner surprised at a Los Angeles show. Moreover, Mendes was later featured on a remix of the titular track from Lover.

The outing from the Señorita performers comes amid the swirling rumours of their reconciliation after their breakup in November 2021.

While neither has confirmed the status of their relationship since announcing their split after two years of dating, the pair recently made headlines in April after sharing a kiss at the 2023 Coachella Music Festival in California.

The exes sparked reconciliation rumours after they were seen packing on PDA at the music festival. In videos that surfaced from the event, the Mendes, 24, and Cabello, 26, were spotted chatting it up and sharing drinks with friends. Moreover, in one clip, they were even seen locking lips.

Earlier, a source told Entertainment Tonight, Shawn and Camila aren’t officially back together, but they are enjoying each other’s company and seeing where things go.”

The insider added, “When they met up and kissed at Coachella, they were having fun and being in the moment together. They are both attracted to each other and care about one another a lot... They are having fun.”