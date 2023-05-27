 
Saturday May 27, 2023
Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas's cameo appearance in 'Love Again'

Priyanka Chopra said it was "hysterical" to act alongside husband Nick Jonas, who made a brief appearance in her new film Love Again.

In a behind-the-scenes video from the set of the romantic comedy-drama film, the Citadel star heaped praises on the Jonas Brothers band member over his cameo.

"It was hysterical," the global sensation said of acting with Jonas. "He leaned into it and the crew was cracking up. It was really nice to have him on set for a little bit."

Agreeing, Jonas jokingly said, "I'm having just a phenomenal date with the lead of the movie, who happens to be my wife in real life."

"Why not come and crash the party?" the This Is Heaven singer added. "It's a great new experience for us and we're having a great time."

The director and write of the movie, James C. Strouse, shared, "I have the pleasure of being the first director to work with Nick and Priyanka together."

"I went to their trailer the day before we shot and read through it with them, and Priyanka just kept laughing out loud every time Nick said a line,” he said.

“You never know how these things are going to go, but I think their chemistry really translated into a great scene."

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the loved-up couple talked about Jonas’ role in the movie as a guy who takes Chopra's character on "a date from hell."

"You were kind enough to do a really, really sweet cameo and saved me actually," Chopra told Jonas. "This is my knight in shining armor.”

“I was supposed to do this scene where the actor licks my face in slow motion. I was like, 'Nick! I need your help!'" she added.

