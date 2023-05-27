Missing Brazilian soap actor found dead inside a buried trunk after four months

Multiple reports indicate that the remains of Jefferson Machado, a South American soap star who had been missing since January, have been discovered in Campo Grande, Brazil. According to R7, a local media outlet, Brazilian authorities recovered the 44-year-old actor's body on Monday. The trunk containing his remains was found buried in the backyard of a residence, encased in cement.

Jairo Magalhae Pereira, the attorney representing the Machado family, confirmed the tragic news of Jeff Machado's death in a Facebook statement.

“It is with regret that I share the sad news of the passing of actor Jeff Machado, whose body was found with strangulation signs," the statement reads.

The statement expressed sorrow and highlighted the signs of strangulation found on the actor's body. It also emphasized the need to seek truth and justice in the face of such distressing cases, underscoring the cruelty prevalent in society.

"This discovery confronts us with the cruelty present in our society, motivating us to seek truth and justice in the face of such impactful cases,” he added.

“Preliminary information indicates that the actor's body was found in a trunk, buried in a hole of considerable depth. This situation deeply saddens us and indignant in the face of the suffering faced by Jeff,” the statement continues.

The family's lawyer pledged to relentlessly pursue truth and justice, ensuring that all those responsible for this heinous crime are held accountable and punished. Furthermore, the statement expressed the importance of providing support to Jeff's family during this painful period.

According to R7, the house where Machado's body was found was rented by a friend of the actor, who is currently under investigation but has not been publicly identified.

Concerns arose when Machado's loved ones reported his disappearance on January 27, after his eight dogs were discovered alone. Prior to vanishing, Machado had gained recognition for his role in the soap opera Reis.