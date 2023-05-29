Kourtney Kardashian reveals she ‘cried for the past 2 days’

Kourtney Kardashian has disclosed that she ‘cried for the past two days’ as she have not seen her children in 10 days.



Kourtney took to Instagram and shared a photo featuring herself and her kids Penelope and Reign.



She wrote in the caption, “Haven't seen my babies in 10 days, the longest I haven't seen them ever. Cried for the past 2 days.”

Kourtney further said, “Finally get to squeeze them tomorrow!"

According to reports, Kourtney has been traveling with her husband Travis Barker, who tours with his rock band, Blink-182.

Kourtney shares three children ---Mason, Penelope, and Reign--- with her ex-partner Scott Disick, whom she dated on-off for almost nine years.

Meanwhile, it is believed the kids are with Scott who celebrated his 40th birthday recently.