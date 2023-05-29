 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian reveals she ‘cried for the past 2 days’

By
Web Desk

Monday May 29, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian reveals she ‘cried for the past 2 days’
Kourtney Kardashian reveals she ‘cried for the past 2 days’

Kourtney Kardashian has disclosed that she ‘cried for the past two days’ as she have not seen her children in 10 days.

Kourtney took to Instagram and shared a photo featuring herself and her kids Penelope and Reign.

She wrote in the caption, “Haven't seen my babies in 10 days, the longest I haven't seen them ever. Cried for the past 2 days.”

Kourtney Kardashian reveals she ‘cried for the past 2 days’

Kourtney further said, “Finally get to squeeze them tomorrow!"

According to reports, Kourtney has been traveling with her husband Travis Barker, who tours with his rock band, Blink-182.

Kourtney shares three children ---Mason, Penelope, and Reign--- with her ex-partner Scott Disick, whom she dated on-off for almost nine years.

Meanwhile, it is believed the kids are with Scott who celebrated his 40th birthday recently.

More From Entertainment:

Martin Scorsese to make religious film after meeting with Pope Francis

Martin Scorsese to make religious film after meeting with Pope Francis
Merve Dizdar, best actress at Cannes, receives backlash after she returns to Turkey

Merve Dizdar, best actress at Cannes, receives backlash after she returns to Turkey

'Succession' finale reveals Waystar Royco's successor in surprising twist

'Succession' finale reveals Waystar Royco's successor in surprising twist
German filmmaker Wim Wenders professes '3D engages brain in a way that 2D fails to'

German filmmaker Wim Wenders professes '3D engages brain in a way that 2D fails to'

Jennifer Lopez strengthens bond with Jennifer Garner despite tensions with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez strengthens bond with Jennifer Garner despite tensions with Ben Affleck

Shakira’s ex Gerard Pique in hot waters amid trust issues with new girlfriend’s family video

Shakira’s ex Gerard Pique in hot waters amid trust issues with new girlfriend’s family

Taylor Swift to move in with controversial beau Matty Healy amid new romance video

Taylor Swift to move in with controversial beau Matty Healy amid new romance

Lewis Capaldi achieves first No.1 in Australia with 'Broken by desire to be heavenly sent'

Lewis Capaldi achieves first No.1 in Australia with 'Broken by desire to be heavenly sent'
Keanu Reeves takes the stage again with Dogstar in comeback performance video

Keanu Reeves takes the stage again with Dogstar in comeback performance
Kourtney Kardashian clears misconceptions about IVF: ‘It's not a safety net’

Kourtney Kardashian clears misconceptions about IVF: ‘It's not a safety net’

Palme d'Or winner Justine Triet criticizes French government in Cannes speech

Palme d'Or winner Justine Triet criticizes French government in Cannes speech
Kaley Cuoco divulges ‘instantaneous’ connection she had with Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco divulges ‘instantaneous’ connection she had with Tom Pelphrey