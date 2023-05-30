Robert De Niro to tie the knot again at age 79?

Robert De Niro is expected to tie the knot again with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen, with whom he just welcomed a baby girl.

The Irishman star, 79, had no plans to marry but ever since the birth of his 7th child, he is considering to pop the question to his partner, 45.

An insider spilt to Radar Online that the actor, who keeps his emotions low-key while he is in public, is really excited to become a father again at old age.

“Bob rarely shows emotion in public, but his friends will tell you he’s very excited to be a dad again — even at his age,” the insider added. “He plans on being hands-on with the new baby.”

Earlier this month, during a press for his film About My Father, De Niro was asked a question about his “six kids.” In response, the actor corrected the journalist, "Seven, actually."

“I just had a baby,” he added without further disclosing any details about his child.

Later, the Killers of the Flower Moon actor spilt to Gayle King that he welcomed a baby girl named Gia Virginia Chen De Niro with Chen.

“Bob’s constantly working,” the insider said of De Niro, adding, “but Tiffany often accompanies him on location — and now they’ll have the baby with them.”

“Bobby’s not totally soured on marriage, though you think he would be because of Grace,” the source said while referring to his divorce with ex-wife Grace Hightower following a long and bitter court battle.

Speaking of Chen, the insider said, “Tiffany is safe and sweet and kind, and she doesn’t feel inhibited by their age difference. She’s really great for him and he can see it.”