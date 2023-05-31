Al Pacino one month away to become DAD

Al Pacino, 82, is set to experience fatherhood for the fourth time as his girlfriend's pregnancy entered eight months.

Noor Alfallah's pregnancy is around the corner, with only a month left, TMZ reports.

The megastar and the 29-year-old initially fuelled romance rumours when they were seen getting dinner last April.

But, multiple sources confided to Page Six that the pair had been dating since the pandemic.

"Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older men… She has been with Al for some time, and they get on very well," our source revealed. "The age gap doesn't seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father."

"She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money," the insider added.

Meanwhile, the Oscar winner shared a daughter Julie and twins Olivia and son Anton.

Interestingly, the actor's co-star, Robert De Niro, also welcomed a baby with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

At the start of this month, the Heat star announced his seventh child.

"They both wanted this baby," King added.

"They're over the moon. She was brought here in love. He's very psyched about it."