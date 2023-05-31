 
entertainment
Wednesday May 31, 2023
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz reunite with Victoria, David at Elton John concert

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz put on a united front with Victoria Beckham, David Beckham and the rest of the family at Elton John’s concert in London.

The fashion designer shared a glimpse of the family reunion at the gig on her Instagram account featuring the whole clan except Romeo Beckham.

The back-to-back family gatherings – first being the wedding anniversary of the aspiring chef with the actor and now their appearance at the concert – is a proof that the feud between Victoria and Nicola is way past them.

Victoria dropped the snap on her social media featuring her and David with Brooklyn, Nicola, Harper Seven Beckham and Cruz Bekcham.

“Back together again!” the mother-of-four penned. “I love you all so much @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham #harperseven.”

She did not forget to mention Romeo at the family get together as she wrote, “We miss u @romeobeckham xx”

Sharing some other snaps from the outing, Victoria dropped a cute picture with Harper and Nicola outside the toilet at the facility and jokingly captioned it “chic.” 

