Riley Keough seemingly receives cold shoulder from grandma Priscilla Presley

Riley Keough seemingly received a cold shoulder from her grandma Priscilla Presley as she turned 34 on Monday, May 29th.

The Daisy Jones & the Six star received birthday tributes and wishes from friends and family on Instagram and she reshared them onto her IG Stories.

Meanwhile, the ex-wife of Elvis Presley remained radio silent on her socials despite being fairly active on the platform. Despite the fact that she did not shy away from complimenting granddaughter’s appearance at the Dior Fashion show on Saturday, May 20th, 2023.

In a carousel posted on to Instagram, the War Pony director shared highlights from the show. Under the post, Priscilla then took to the comment section to write, “Absolutely Beautiful,” along with a loved-up emoji.

Keough’s appearance had also come after settling the legal dispute with Priscilla over late mother, Lisa Marie Presely’s Graceland estate.



Following the settlement on Thursday, May 18th, 2023, Priscilla claimed in a statement that she never filed the case against her “beloved” granddaughter and was “pleased” to have resolved the matter.

She also maintained that her family is “stronger than ever” after ending the legal battle.

While it seemed that the grandma-granddaughter duo had amicable ties, reports may suggest otherwise.



Keough was was noticeably missing at the middle school graduation of half twin sisters’, Harper and Finley. However, it was later revealed that while Priscilla attended the graduation ceremony in Calabasas, California, Keough was in Mexico City sitting front row at the fashion show.

Although, speculations over the feud have not stopped. An insider told Woman’s Day magazine that Keough missing out on a “public family occasion” gave out the “wrong signals.”

Moreover, the insider revealed that “Riley was the one who tried to block Priscilla’s graveyard plans to shuffle around Elvis and her mum’s grave.”

During the settlement, Priscilla had asked to be buried next to the King of Rock and Roll at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. The insider claimed, that Priscilla can play happy families all she likes, but she’s not going to control Riley.”