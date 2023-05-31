 
Wednesday May 31, 2023
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are ‘lucky’ for THIS reason

James Middleton has said that his sister Kate Middleton's kids Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte are ‘lucky’ as he opened up about his mental health.

Speaking to OK, James said: "The role that my dogs played was fundamental in my recovery and my rehabilitation. My dog Ella, in particular, was my reason to get up in the morning, my reason to get dressed and go outside and go for a walk—even if it was pouring with rain."

Commenting about Prince George, Charlotte and Louis, James Middleton said they were "lucky" to grow up with animals.

He said, “I'm really pleased that they are able to enjoy and have the benefit of a dog in their lives. I see them being lucky that they have a dog in their life."

James had gifted Kate and William first family dog Lupo when they married.

Lupo died in 2020.

He then gave Kate and Prince William a second puppy in 2021, named Orla.

