Azealia Banks warns Taylor Swift not to date Matty Healy in scathing rant

Azealia Banks believes Taylor Swift deserves better amid her rumoured romance with Matty Healy.

The rapper, 31, urged the Anti-Hero singer, 33, to ditch the controversial musician for a “much cooler” — and less problematic — partner.

“Taylor, this guy is gonna give you scabies,” Banks wrote atop a black screen. “He’s not on the level of powerful p–s u worked HELLA Hard To build.”

“Ugh, so many much cooler People in music to work with,” she continued, before suggesting that Swift should hit up James Mercer from The Shins instead.

“James Mercer is honestly one of the best lyricists ever,” the New York native wrote. “Ugh this dude is a full incel. You cannot be letting him climb the rich white Coochie mountain sis.”

The IG Story was accompanied by the Luxury musician commenting in the background, telling Healy to clean up his act. “Bruh, you need a banana bag, a liquid IV, you need a strong green salad, you need some water, you need to wash your d—k and you need to wash your f—king nasty, like, wet rat hair, honey,” she said.

The IG rant came after the 1975 frontman addressed the backlash he received over his appearance on the Adam Friedland Show podcast in February, where he laughed along when the hosts said racist slurs and made mocking accents over rapper Ice Spice’s ethnicity.

The Lavender Haze singer and the Somebody Else crooner have sparked dating speculation since earlier this month after Swift split from boyfriend Joe Alwyn after six years.

News broke that the pair had “rekindled” their decade-old romance with a source telling the Sun, the pair is “madly in love.” Healy and Swift were linked in late 2014 when the Blank Space singer attended multiple 1975 shows in Los Angeles.

A source cited by RadarOnline revealed, “The timing for Taylor and Matty was never right, but it is now. They’ve known each other for years. That’s the reason they’re not hesitating to be so hot and heavy.”

In recent events, the two were then spotted kissing at the members-only venue Zero Bond in New York City on Wednesday.

Prior to that, the Chocolate singer was seen rushing to the Bejeweled singer’s New York apartment during the night.

While Swift has stayed silent on the dating rumours, she made vague comments about her relationship with Healy during her Boston show.