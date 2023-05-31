 
menu menu menu
Royals
Wednesday May 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William's another video goes viral

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 31, 2023

Kate Middleton, Prince William another video goes viral

Another video of royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton has gone viral on social media.

A fan uploaded video of Kate and Prince William from their first official visit to Australia and New Zealand in 2014 on TikTok.

In the footage, the royal couple can be seen unveiling a memorial plaque. As they each pulled a cord to part a velvet curtain, William and Kate suffered an awkward exchange as repeated attempts failed to reveal the plaque to the waiting crowd.

The Prince and Princess of Wales both laughed as a member of the delegation accompanying their visit came to their rescue.

The video was uploaded with caption “William and Kate have a nightmare unveiling a plaque!"

The video has been viewed over 1.8 million times besides thousands of likes and comments.

More From Royals:

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are ‘lucky’ for THIS reason

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are ‘lucky’ for THIS reason
Queen Rania’s longest dream finally comes true

Queen Rania’s longest dream finally comes true
King Charles personally presents medals to sailors for role in late mother’s funeral video

King Charles personally presents medals to sailors for role in late mother’s funeral
Prince William, Kate Middleton share ‘exciting news’

Prince William, Kate Middleton share ‘exciting news’
Prince Andrew became 'nasty' towards Camilla marriage with King Charles video

Prince Andrew became 'nasty' towards Camilla marriage with King Charles
Prince Andrew knew he would do 'better job' than King Charles as monarch video

Prince Andrew knew he would do 'better job' than King Charles as monarch
King Charles decides to banish Prince Andrew for his 'macho demeanor?' video

King Charles decides to banish Prince Andrew for his 'macho demeanor?'
Meghan Markle sees herself and Prince Harry 'against the world' in 'crucial fight' video

Meghan Markle sees herself and Prince Harry 'against the world' in 'crucial fight'
Kate Middleton planning 'biggest Royal Family coup' with Prince of Wales role video

Kate Middleton planning 'biggest Royal Family coup' with Prince of Wales role
Kate Middleton shows her 'glistening diamond' face like 'performer': Expert video

Kate Middleton shows her 'glistening diamond' face like 'performer': Expert
Prince Harry's 2017 interview with Angela Levin - 'no one wants to be King or Queen'

Prince Harry's 2017 interview with Angela Levin - 'no one wants to be King or Queen'
Prince Harry wanted to be out of royal family before marrying Meghan Markle

Prince Harry wanted to be out of royal family before marrying Meghan Markle