 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday May 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jana Kramer reflects on ‘releasing years of shame’ after Mike Caussin divorce

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 31, 2023

Jana Kramer reflects on ‘releasing years of shame’ after Mike Caussin divorce
Jana Kramer reflects on ‘releasing years of shame’ after Mike Caussin divorce

Jana Kramer has recently discussed about her upcoming memoir, The Next Chapter, as she reflected on her healing journey after her divorce from ex Mike Caussin.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Kramer said, “I wrote this book to help others going through hard transitions in their lives.”

The One Tree Hill alum shared she “felt so alone and lost” when going through her divorce.

However, she noted that no matter how tough it may look, “you are going to be okay and you're not alone in your feelings”.

Kramer’s memoir is her first solo book following her divorce in 2021, which will chronicle the past relationships and trauma she suffered during her healing journey.

The actress stated, “The milestone for me was releasing years of shame I didn't realise I was carrying and realising the key to my happiness.”

“No relationship, man, or external things were going to make me happy. I needed to be the one to love myself,” she added.

Meanwhile, Kramer shares two children with ex Caussin and they have eventually learned to work it as co-parents.

In another news, Kramer got engaged with Scottish soccer coach Allan Russell after seven months of dating.

The Next Chapter will be available in bookstores from October 24.

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian shares photos of her children after emotional post

Kourtney Kardashian shares photos of her children after emotional post
Sienna Miller and boyfriend Oli Green enjoy a leisurely stroll in NYC

Sienna Miller and boyfriend Oli Green enjoy a leisurely stroll in NYC
Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gushes over a Hollywood star

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gushes over a Hollywood star
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' to release on Friday

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' to release on Friday

Kaley Cuoco mourns the loss of beloved chihuahua Dump Truck

Kaley Cuoco mourns the loss of beloved chihuahua Dump Truck
Amber Heard happily goes book shopping while Johnny Depp recover from ‘painful’ injury

Amber Heard happily goes book shopping while Johnny Depp recover from ‘painful’ injury
Sia opens up about being diagnosed with autism two years after Music controversy

Sia opens up about being diagnosed with autism two years after Music controversy
Halle Bailey credits Black actresses for her iconic role in The Little Mermaid

Halle Bailey credits Black actresses for her iconic role in The Little Mermaid
Savannah Chrisley describes her past suicide attempt as ‘cry for help’

Savannah Chrisley describes her past suicide attempt as ‘cry for help’
‘How To Train Your Dragon’ live-action adaptation lead cast revealed

‘How To Train Your Dragon’ live-action adaptation lead cast revealed
'The Soul Man' star John Beasley passes away at age 79

'The Soul Man' star John Beasley passes away at age 79
Azealia Banks warns Taylor Swift not to date Matty Healy in scathing rant

Azealia Banks warns Taylor Swift not to date Matty Healy in scathing rant