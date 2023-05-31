Jana Kramer reflects on ‘releasing years of shame’ after Mike Caussin divorce

Jana Kramer has recently discussed about her upcoming memoir, The Next Chapter, as she reflected on her healing journey after her divorce from ex Mike Caussin.



In an exclusive interview with E! News, Kramer said, “I wrote this book to help others going through hard transitions in their lives.”

The One Tree Hill alum shared she “felt so alone and lost” when going through her divorce.

However, she noted that no matter how tough it may look, “you are going to be okay and you're not alone in your feelings”.

Kramer’s memoir is her first solo book following her divorce in 2021, which will chronicle the past relationships and trauma she suffered during her healing journey.

The actress stated, “The milestone for me was releasing years of shame I didn't realise I was carrying and realising the key to my happiness.”

“No relationship, man, or external things were going to make me happy. I needed to be the one to love myself,” she added.

Meanwhile, Kramer shares two children with ex Caussin and they have eventually learned to work it as co-parents.

In another news, Kramer got engaged with Scottish soccer coach Allan Russell after seven months of dating.

The Next Chapter will be available in bookstores from October 24.