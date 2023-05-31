Prince Harry and Rihanna 'almost' got married?

As rumours regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle mount online, different scenarios on what would have happened had Duke of Sussex not married the former US actress are being discussed.



Both his critics and supporters of the Duke of Sussex in the UK think singer Rihanna was the perfect match for the younger son of King Charles.

A video compilation of Prince Harry and the Barbadian singer was also shared in an effort to show that the UK royal and the celebrity had something going on between them.

Rihanna is married to rapper A$AP Rocky and the couple recently welcomed their first child together.

Unconfirmed and unverified reports regarding the rift between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex started swirling after the couple was last seen together in New York where they said their lives were put at risk by paparazzi photographers in a car chase.

The incident happened as they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

The only thing that lends credence to the rumours is they have chosen not to react.

They have not been seen together again since the New York incident and avoided attending Gracie Awards that were organized a week after the car chase.

They got married in 2018 and shifted to the US after stepping down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

The couple have started a couple of projects in the US as part of their plans to live what they say financially independent lives.