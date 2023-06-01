 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ryan Gosling shutdown 'Barbie's Ken critics

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

Ryan Gosling shutdown Barbies Ken critics
Ryan Gosling shutdown 'Barbie's Ken critics

Ryan Gosling has addressed criticism of being "too old" to play Ken's character in Barbie.

During an interview with GQ, the 42-year-old dismissed the critics, saying, "I would say, you know, if people don't want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with," pointing to Gerwig's decision to cast several actors as different versions of the titular character in the movie, including Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, John Cena, and more.

"It is funny, this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this?" the Oscar nominee continued. "And everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing. But suddenly, it's like, 'No, we've cared about Ken this whole time.' No, you didn't. You never did.

"You never cared. Barbie never ** with Ken. That's the point. If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told," the La La Land star added.

Meanwhile, Margot Robbie was all praise of Gosling's portrayal of Ken in the movie.

During an interview with Vogue, the blonde actor said the 42-year-old performance in the film was "the greatest version of Ryan Gosling ever put on screen."

However, despite laurels, the charming star previously aired his reluctance to opt for the role.

"Ken wasn't really on my bucket list. But in fairness, I don't have a bucket list. So I thought I'd give it a shot"

More From Entertainment:

Leonardo Di Caprio serious with Neelam Gill as he introduces model to mom

Leonardo Di Caprio serious with Neelam Gill as he introduces model to mom
Critics shower praise on 'Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse'

Critics shower praise on 'Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse'

'The Flash' producer dismisses previous shutdown reports

'The Flash' producer dismisses previous shutdown reports
Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham blast haters during video chat video

Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham blast haters during video chat
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox put to rest split rumours with romantic outing in London

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox put to rest split rumours with romantic outing in London
David Beckham calls Elton John the greatest showman

David Beckham calls Elton John the greatest showman

Ryan Gosling says he ‘wasn’t thinking about kids’ before he met Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling says he ‘wasn’t thinking about kids’ before he met Eva Mendes
Justin Tranter, who wrote Justin Bieber's 'Sorry', talks about 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies'

Justin Tranter, who wrote Justin Bieber's 'Sorry', talks about 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies'
Noor Alfallah: Who is Al Pacino's 29-year-old girlfriend

Noor Alfallah: Who is Al Pacino's 29-year-old girlfriend

Kourtney Kardashian shares photos of her children after emotional post

Kourtney Kardashian shares photos of her children after emotional post
Sienna Miller and boyfriend Oli Green enjoy a leisurely stroll in NYC

Sienna Miller and boyfriend Oli Green enjoy a leisurely stroll in NYC
Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gushes over a Hollywood star

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gushes over a Hollywood star