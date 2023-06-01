 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
By
|

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox are already married?

By
|

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox are already married?

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, who set pulses racing with their latest outing in London, previously raised speculations that "they are already married."

Kelly and Fox previously made a special appearance on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding special on Hulu. 

Barker and Kourtney walked down the aisle in May 2022. The show, aired on April 13, gave an exclusive look inside the couple's lavish Italian wedding.

Megan's partner, in the video, can be seen speaking to the camera person, “Do you know where the girls are getting ready at? I’m just looking for my wife right now” referring to his fiance.

However, the couple's fans could not stop and began to speculate that  "MGK and Fox are married", with one saying: "They have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony."

Another added: "Don't worry, they would make it public soon."

The third one chimed in: "I'm restless for the moment to capture in my camera."  

MGK and Megan, who have given another chance to their relationship, were seen together in the UK. Kelly was seen putting her famous style on display during the night out with her partner MGK, looking sizzling in a white asymmetrical tank top with a see-through design.  She paired it with studded black pants, accessorising with a coordinating handbag and platform heels.

More From Entertainment:

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox are already married?

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox are already married?
Tom Hanks admits he 'hates' some of his own films

Tom Hanks admits he 'hates' some of his own films
Former host of ‘This Morning’ Phillip Schofield puts apartment with wife up for sale

Former host of ‘This Morning’ Phillip Schofield puts apartment with wife up for sale
Bruce Springsteen takes a spill during Amsterdam concert video

Bruce Springsteen takes a spill during Amsterdam concert
Kate Beckinsale responds to fan who accuses her of plastic surgery

Kate Beckinsale responds to fan who accuses her of plastic surgery
‘Only Murders in the Building’ submits elite group of actors for Emmy consideration

‘Only Murders in the Building’ submits elite group of actors for Emmy consideration
Bruce Willis daughter says he 'lights up' when she enters his room despite dementia video

Bruce Willis daughter says he 'lights up' when she enters his room despite dementia

Halle Berry helping 'Maude v Maude' co-star Angelina Jolie muscle up before shooting

Halle Berry helping 'Maude v Maude' co-star Angelina Jolie muscle up before shooting

Paramore's Hayley Williams stops show to scold miscreants video

Paramore's Hayley Williams stops show to scold miscreants

Al Pacino's reaction on discovering his girlfriend pregnancy revealed video

Al Pacino's reaction on discovering his girlfriend pregnancy revealed

Timothée Chalamet warned against dating Kylie Jenner as it could ruin his career

Timothée Chalamet warned against dating Kylie Jenner as it could ruin his career

Hailee Steinfeld fuels romance rumours with Josh Allen with fun date night

Hailee Steinfeld fuels romance rumours with Josh Allen with fun date night

Rapper Diddy files lawsuit against Diageo alleging racial discrimination

Rapper Diddy files lawsuit against Diageo alleging racial discrimination
Sam Neill will auction off Jurassic Park items to support UNICEF UK

Sam Neill will auction off Jurassic Park items to support UNICEF UK
Al Pacino 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah is a ‘gold digger'? Insider spills secrets

Al Pacino 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah is a ‘gold digger'? Insider spills secrets
Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin announce ‘Trilogy’ tour

Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin announce ‘Trilogy’ tour
Amber Heard breaks silence on Hollywood return amid move to Spain video

Amber Heard breaks silence on Hollywood return amid move to Spain
How FX’s ‘Dave’ got Brad Pitt to feature in season finale

How FX’s ‘Dave’ got Brad Pitt to feature in season finale

Ryan Gosling reveals his method of acting, calling it as ‘escape-room style’

Ryan Gosling reveals his method of acting, calling it as ‘escape-room style’
Lizzo expresses her frustration over body-shaming comments: ‘hate it here’

Lizzo expresses her frustration over body-shaming comments: ‘hate it here’